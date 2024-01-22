Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,693 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Sempra Stock Down 1.5 %

SRE traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.81. 585,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,097. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

