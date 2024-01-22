Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EFG traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,291 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.