Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $187.49. 1,860,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,318. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.97.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.