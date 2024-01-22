Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 103,091 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc. owned about 0.44% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

