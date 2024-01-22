Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.44. 4,603,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,918. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.