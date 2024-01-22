Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.61 on Monday, reaching $288.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,579. The company has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.