Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.89. The stock had a trading volume of 580,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.76 and its 200-day moving average is $444.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.69.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

