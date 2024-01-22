Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,023. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.40. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

