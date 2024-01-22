Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VALE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.