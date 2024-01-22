Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTN opened at $223.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.