US Bancorp DE Sells 3,290 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.72% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $498,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $504.92. 903,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,527. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.