US Bancorp DE Has $434.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,861 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $434,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,574. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.