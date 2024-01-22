US Bancorp DE Has $327.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 472,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $327,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,065,000 after acquiring an additional 409,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,960,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,729. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.