US Bancorp DE Has $137.43 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.69% of Albemarle worth $137,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.50. 2,706,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,613. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

