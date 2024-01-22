US Bancorp DE Has $1.45 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,446,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.12. 897,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

