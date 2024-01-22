US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $155,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,103. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

