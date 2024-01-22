US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 189,258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intel were worth $141,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,606,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,047,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

