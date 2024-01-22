US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,459 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.87% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $152,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.99. 580,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

