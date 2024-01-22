US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $629,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,320,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,817,219. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day moving average is $184.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

