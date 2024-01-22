US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,202 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.67% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $225,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,265. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

