Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Urgent.ly Trading Up 4.7 %

Urgent.ly stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Urgent.ly has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Company Profile

In related news, Director Andrew M. Geisse bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,573.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

