Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $9.75

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $9.75 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 774.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

