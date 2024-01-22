Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $161.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Universal Display by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

