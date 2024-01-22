Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Trading Up 6.1%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 1,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

