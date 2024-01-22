UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Reduced by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.90 on Monday, hitting $509.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $534.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $471.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.