United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High at $585.94

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $585.94 and last traded at $578.08, with a volume of 119641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $572.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.13 and a 200 day moving average of $475.59. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

