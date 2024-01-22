United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.85)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.24). United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-11.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 15,778,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,901,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in United Airlines by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 140.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 357,612 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 32.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

