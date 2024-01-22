United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48. United Airlines also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.85)-(0.35) EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 15,195,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,901,085. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

