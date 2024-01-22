Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86.75 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00015200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $86.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00169101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.26009017 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 917 active market(s) with $61,855,622.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

