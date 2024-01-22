Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNB

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.