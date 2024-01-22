Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

