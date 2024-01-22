Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Ultra has a market cap of $65.59 million and $1.20 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00177593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18893418 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,929,216.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.