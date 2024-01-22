Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $475.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $430.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $304.67 and a fifty-two week high of $430.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

