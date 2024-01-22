Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $447.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.67 and a 1-year high of $430.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

