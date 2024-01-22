TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 29986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

TRX Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.21 million. TRX Gold had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

