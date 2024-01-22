TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
