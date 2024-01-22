TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

