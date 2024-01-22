Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 557.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

