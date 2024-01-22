Truist Financial Boosts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 320,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.34. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $56,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,903.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $56,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,903.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,686.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,526 shares of company stock worth $2,140,112 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Udemy by 1,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

