Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Buys £25,004.69 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Serena Lang purchased 34,253 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £25,004.69 ($31,816.63).

Serena Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 23rd, Serena Lang purchased 137,032 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £100,033.36 ($127,285.10).

Trifast Stock Performance

LON TRI traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 73 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,937. Trifast plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46.70 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.24). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.91. The company has a market cap of £99.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2,493.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

