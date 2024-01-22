Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 18,133,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 9,028,245 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.07.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
