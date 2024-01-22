Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 18,133,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 9,028,245 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tricon Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.