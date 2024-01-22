Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCN

Tricon Residential Stock Up 28.3 %

TCN opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.44. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.