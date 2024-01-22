Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $210.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

TRV stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,406. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

