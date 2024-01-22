Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.47.

TRV stock opened at $211.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $214.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

