TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $86.75. Approximately 270,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 493,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

