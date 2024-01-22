TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPG

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $40.20 on Monday. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG by 492.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TPG by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in TPG by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.