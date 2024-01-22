Torah Network (VP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,042.47

Torah Network (VP) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Torah Network has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. Torah Network has a market cap of $2.63 million and $33,042.47 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.4683407 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $41,938.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

