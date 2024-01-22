TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $383.23

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $383.23 and last traded at $383.05, with a volume of 273608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

