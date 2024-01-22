Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $387.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.39. The company has a market capitalization of $994.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $387.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

