The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Holdings Cut by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,785 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.06. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.