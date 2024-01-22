The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Toro were worth $34,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Toro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $32,155,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,265. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

